EPAM Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044
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06.08.2026 12:32:46
EPAM Systems Earnings Up In Q2; Guides Q3, Lowers FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), a technology and digital services company, on Thursday reported higher second-quarter net income compared with the previous year. The company also lowered its full-year 2026 outlook and issued third-quarter guidance.
For the second quarter, net income increased to $102.98 million from $88.03 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $1.97 versus $1.56 last year.
On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $176.81 million from $156.79 million in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $3.38 versus $2.77 last year.
Income from operations jumped to $152.2 million from $126.48 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $1.41 billion from $1.35 billion in the previous year.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.410 billion to $1.425 billion, representing year-over-year growth of about 1.7% at the midpoint.
The company expects earnings per share of $2.33 to $2.41 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.38 to $3.46.
Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 revenue growth of 3.2% to 4.2%, lowered from its previous outlook of 4.0% to 6.5%.
Organic constant-currency revenue growth of 2.0% to 3%, compared with its prior guidance of 2.5% to 5%.
The company now expects earnings per share of $8.22 to $8.38, compared with its previous outlook of $8.29 to $8.59, and adjusted earnings per share of $13.08 to $13.24, versus its prior guidance of $12.98 to $13.28.
In the pre-market trading, EPAM Systems is 4.75% lesser at $104.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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|Ausblick: EPAM Systems öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|EPAM Systems Inc
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