EPAM Systems Aktie

EPAM Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.08.2026 12:32:46

EPAM Systems Earnings Up In Q2; Guides Q3, Lowers FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), a technology and digital services company, on Thursday reported higher second-quarter net income compared with the previous year. The company also lowered its full-year 2026 outlook and issued third-quarter guidance.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $102.98 million from $88.03 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.97 versus $1.56 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $176.81 million from $156.79 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.38 versus $2.77 last year.

Income from operations jumped to $152.2 million from $126.48 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $1.41 billion from $1.35 billion in the previous year.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.410 billion to $1.425 billion, representing year-over-year growth of about 1.7% at the midpoint.

The company expects earnings per share of $2.33 to $2.41 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.38 to $3.46.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 revenue growth of 3.2% to 4.2%, lowered from its previous outlook of 4.0% to 6.5%.

Organic constant-currency revenue growth of 2.0% to 3%, compared with its prior guidance of 2.5% to 5%.

The company now expects earnings per share of $8.22 to $8.38, compared with its previous outlook of $8.29 to $8.59, and adjusted earnings per share of $13.08 to $13.24, versus its prior guidance of $12.98 to $13.28.

In the pre-market trading, EPAM Systems is 4.75% lesser at $104.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EPAM Systems Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EPAM Systems Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EPAM Systems Inc 84,22 -10,25% EPAM Systems Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06:59 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen