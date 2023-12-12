|
12.12.2023 04:10:43
Epic Games wins antitrust case against Google over Play app store
FORTNITE maker Epic Games has prevailed in its high-profile antitrust trial over Alphabet’s Google, which alleged the Play app store operated as an illegal monopoly, in a ruling that if it holds could upend the entire app store economy.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
