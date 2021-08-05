Epic Seven Releases Long-Awaited Re:ZERO Collaboration!

Epic Seven releases three Heroes and two special Side Stories in two-week long collaboration with popular animated series 'Re:ZERO'

Special Check-In Event to run concurrently, providing collaboration Hero 'Ram' and other in-game rewards

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Seven, the hit global RPG developed by Super Creative and published by Smilegate Megaport, announced the release of a brand new collaboration with the popular Japanese animated series "Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-" on Thursday, August 5.

The collaboration with Re:ZERO will run for two weeks from August 5 to August 19. During this period, players will be able to meet Re:ZERO's leading characters Emilia, Ram, and Rem in the world of Epic Seven. The special Side Story "Guests from Another World" and Album Side Story "Flowers of Fortune" will also be available, in which players can read all about their adventures on Orbis.

First, players will be able to summon the Hero Emilia from August 5 to August 19. In the world of Re:ZERO, Emilia has the exceptional ability to use spiritual arts, and likewise, within Epic Seven, she makes her appearance as a 5★ Ice elemental Soul Weaver. The character Rem will also be available to summon as a Hero. As one of the main characters in Re:ZERO, Rem is a maid at the Roswaal Mansion, as well as the younger twin sister of Ram, who will also be obtainable during the collaboration as a free Hero.

Additionally, in celebration of the collaboration, Smilegate Megaport has prepared a new Check-In Event that will provide wonderful rewards to players who log in to the game for seven days over the course of the event. By completing the Check-In Event and logging in for seven days, players will also receive the final reward, the collaboration Hero Ram. Ram will be obtainable both via the Check-In Event and by playing the Side Stories available during the collaboration.

More information about Epic Seven can be found on the official STOVE community (https://page.onstove.com/epicseven/global/main) and official YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dV8Fy1GiqjxU4OQ6ZoKWw).

SOURCE Smilegate Megaport