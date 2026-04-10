Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

Epic Suisse Aktie

Epic Suisse für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD4Z / ISIN: CH0516131684

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.04.2026 19:00:03

EPIC Suisse AG – Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
EPIC Suisse AG – Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

10.04.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 10 April 2026

 

EPIC Suisse AG – Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC), held its Annual General Meeting 2026 (“AGM”) in Zurich today. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by very large majorities. In total 90.21% of all issued shares and voting rights were represented at the shareholders’ meeting. Shareholders attending in person or represented by third parties accounted for 23’318 of voting rights. 10’085’177 voting rights were represented by the independent proxy.

 

  • Shareholders approved the Management Report, Holding Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 as well as the appropriation of available earnings. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favour of an increased dividend of CHF 3.20 per share for the business year 2025, as proposed by the Board of Directors. Pay-out of the dividend will occur on 21 April 2026.
     
  • The Compensation Report 2025 was approved in a consultative vote, and all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management were granted discharge.
     
  • Ron Greenbaum was re-elected to the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board. All other Board members, Stefan Breitenstein, Andreas Schneiter and Leta Bolli Kennel, were also re-elected for another term of office of one year. Stefan Breitenstein and Ron Greenbaum were re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for another one-year term.
     
  • KPMG AG, Zurich, were re-elected as statutory auditors for the business year 2026, and the law firm ADROIT Attorneys, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM in 2027.
     
  • The AGM approved the proposed total maximum amounts of compensation for the Board of Directors (from AGM 2026 to AGM 2027) and for the Executive Management (for the business year 2027).
     
  • Following the successful capital increase in December 2025, a new capital band in a range between CHF 403’382.72 and CHF 493’023.36, exercisable until 10 April 2031, was approved. The capital band allows for capital increases or capital reductions in the amount of CHF 44’820.32 (1’120’508 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 each). The corresponding amendments to Article 3b of the Articles of Association were also approved.

 

                  ____________________

Voting results

The detailed voting results per agenda item are published on the Company website
https://ir.epic.ch/en/general-meetings-of-shareholders/

Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch 

About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

 

Additional features:

File: Media Release (PDF)

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2306704

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306704  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epic Suisse

mehr Nachrichten