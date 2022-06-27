EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): IPO

EPIC Suisse AG: Epic Suisse AG announces partial exercise of Over-Allotment Option in connection with IPO



27-Jun-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53. LR

Zurich, 27 June 2022

EPIC Suisse AG announces partial exercise of Over-Allotment Option in connection with IPO

EPIC Suisse AG (the Company or EPIC, the consolidated group), a Swiss real estate property company, today announces that the Joint Global Coordinators have partially exercised the Over-Allotment Option granted in connection with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at the offer price of CHF 68 per share.

On 25 May 2022, the shares of EPIC (ticker symbol: EPIC) were listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. On 24 June after market close, the Joint Global Coordinators, acting on behalf of the syndicate, have partially exercised the Over-Allotment Option in the amount of 143,509 new shares. The Over-Allotment Shares will be issued by the Company out of authorized share capital in a capital increase expected to be completed on or around 28 June 2022.

Including the shares placed in connection with the Over-Allotment Option, a total of 2,830,076 shares have been sold in the IPO of EPIC at a price of CHF 68 per share, resulting in gross proceeds for EPIC of CHF 192 million in total.

Founders and current shareholders Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd. and the Greenbaum Family[1] did not sell any shares in the IPO and remained fully invested and committed to the long-term development of EPIC. The principal shareholders have agreed to a lock-up ending 12 months after the first trading day.

Credit Suisse and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the IPO. Swiss Finance & Property AG acted as Co-Manager.

Information on stabilisation transactions by Credit Suisse as stabilisation agent (pursuant to Art. 126 letter d Financial Market Infrastructure Ordinance, FMIO), will be made available on EPIC's website by 1 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 126 letter d FMIO.



Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch



About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value as at 31 December 2021. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPICs investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch



[1] EPIC indirectly held via EPIC Luxembourg S.A.