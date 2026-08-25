EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

EPIC Suisse AG: Epic Suisse continues delivering strong operational results in the first half of 2026, further complemented by a one-off disposal gain



25-Aug-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 25 August 2026

EPIC Suisse continues delivering strong operational results in the first half of 2026, further complemented by a one-off disposal gain

Rental income increased by 4.0% to CHF 34.7 million in H1 2026 (CHF 33.4 million in H1 2025)

Reported vacancy rate for properties in operation during the period at 9.4% in H1 2026, as two former development projects, PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C, were moved to investment properties in operation on the last day of the previous financial year (i.e. 31 December 2025) (3.8% for H1 2025)

Allowing for absorption time by excluding these two properties, the adjusted vacancy rate for H1 2026 stands at 2.9%

Long WAULT maintained with 7.6 years as at 30 June 2026 (7.9 years as at 31 December 2025)

Realised revaluation gain on sale of property Vennes III of CHF 9.4 million in H1 2026 (no disposals in H1 2025)

Net unrealised revaluation gain of CHF 13.8 million in H1 2026 (CHF 13.8 million in H1 2025)

EBITDA including revaluation of properties amounted to CHF 51.4 million in H1 2026 (CHF 40.6 million in H1 2025) and, excluding disposal and unrealised revaluation of properties, to CHF 28.1 million (CHF 26.8 million in H1 2025)

Value of the real estate portfolio at CHF 1’665.7 million as at 30 June 2026 (CHF 1’684.0 million as at 31 December 2025); Adjusted for the sale of Vennes III, the portfolio grew by 1.4% in H1 2026

Strong equity ratio of 54.4% as at 30 June 2026 (53.5% as at 31 December 2025)

EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC) (the “Company” or “EPIC Suisse”; “EPIC Group” on a consolidated basis) reported today strong financial results and operating performance for the first half of 2026, including further steps in commercialisation of former development projects PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C, and a very successful disposal of one property in Lausanne (Vennes III).

Rental income increased by 4.0%, low adjusted vacancy rate at 2.9%

Rental income from real estate properties reached CHF 34.7 million in H1 2026, representing an increase of 4.0% compared to the previous comparable period (CHF 33.4 million in H1 2025). PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C, both completed by the end of H1 2025, were the main drivers for the rental increase. On a like-for-like basis1, EPIC Group achieved a 0.5% growth, the first contributor being a further reduction in vacancies.

The H1 2026 reported vacancy rate of investment properties in operation during the period stood at 9.4% (including PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C) compared to 3.8% for the H1 2025 period (excluding PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C). On an adjusted basis (adjusted for absorption and strategic vacancy in these two properties), the vacancy rate decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 2.9% in H1 2026. The annualised net rental income yield of properties in operation during the period decreased to 4.1%2, as PULSE is still in its letting phase (4.5% in H1 2025). Excluding PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C, the H1 2026 annualised net rental income yield equalled 4.4%, 0.1% lower basically due to the periodical net unrealised revaluation gain compared to 30 June 2025.

Sale of property Vennes III results in a realised revaluation gain of CHF 9.4 million

On 29 May 2026, due to favourable market conditions and with the aim to optimise the presence around the neighbouring Biopôle campus in Epalinges/Lausanne (where the Company holds four other buildings3), the Vennes III property was sold for total proceeds of CHF 51.1 million (net of transaction costs). This was 23% above the last independent market valuation as at 31 December 2025, resulting in a realised revaluation gain on disposal of CHF 9.4 million (before taxes).

Real estate portfolio value at CHF 1’665.7 million

The value of the real estate portfolio slightly decreased as a result of the Vennes III property disposal and amounted to CHF 1’665.7 million as at 30 June 2026 (CHF 1’684.0 million as at 31 December 2025). When adjusted for the sale of Vennes III, the portfolio grew by 1.4% over the period, thanks to the net unrealised revaluation gain of CHF 13.8 million following the periodical reassessment by the independent appraiser Wüest Partner AG and the net capital expenditures of CHF 8.8 million. The real discount rates applied as at 30 June 2026 resulted in a weighted average of 3.30% (3.32% as at 31 December 2025).

The WAULT as at 30 June 2026 remained long at 7.6 years (7.9 years as at 31 December 2025), despite the passing of time effect of half a year.

Increased profitability reflecting strong underlying operational performance

EPIC Suisse generated an EBITDA (including revaluation of properties) of CHF 51.4 million in H1 2026 (CHF 40.6 million in H1 2025), partly boosted by the Vennes III sale but not only. When looking at the underlying operational performance of the EPIC Group (i.e. excluding disposal and unrealised revaluation of properties), the adjusted EBITDA came to CHF 28.1 million (CHF 26.8 million in H1 2025), reflecting an increase of 4.8%, principally driven by the rental income line, compared to the prior equivalent period.

Profit (including revaluation effects) reached CHF 39.8 million in H1 2026 compared to CHF 30.0 million for the previous analogous period. Profit excluding the disposal and any unrealised revaluation effects (related to properties, derivatives, foreign exchange effects on the underlying USD loans and their related deferred taxes) amounted to CHF 22.0 million, showing a 7.5% increase versus CHF 20.5 million in H1 2025.

Strong balance sheet and capital base

As at 30 June 2026, notwithstanding the dividend distribution of CHF 3.20 per share in a total amount of CHF 35.9 million in April 2026, EPIC Group’s equity amounted to CHF 924.3 million with a net asset value per share of CHF 82.49 (CHF 920.5 million and CHF 82.15 respectively as at 31 December 2025).

Following the sale of Vennes III, part of the net proceeds was used to temporarily repay bank loans, so that the bank debt level decreased to CHF 596.0 million as at 30 June 2026 (CHF 617.1 million as at 31 December 2025). Accordingly, the net loan to value ratio was further reduced to 35.1% as at 30 June 2026 (35.5% as at 31 December 2025).

As at 30 June 2026, the weighted average interest rate on mortgage-secured bank loans and the weighted average residual maturity stood at 1.2% and 3.4 years (1.1% and 3.7 years as at 31 December 2025, respectively).

Further progression on rental income growth and value creation

The commercialisation of PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne is progressing steadily. As at 30 June 2026, 41% of the previously communicated annual target rental income of CHF 7.5 million for the property has been secured. While prospective tenants are taking longer than previously to finalise decisions in the current environment, the ongoing discussions with potential occupiers remain positive. Leasing activity for Campus Leman - Building C is expected to come to an end with the one remaining floor (out of 6 floors) on the brink of signature after having fully agreed on the commercial terms. The building, once entirely occupied, is expected to reach annual target rent of CHF 1.2 million.

Outlook

Persistent geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and unpredictable policy changes across major economies continue to contribute to market volatility and global uncertainty. Assuming no materially adverse impact on our operations going forward, the Company’s guidance for rental income growth is revised from approximately 1% (communicated following the Vennes III disposal) to approximately 1.5% for the full year 2026 compared to 2025.

______________________



1 Excluding Vennes III, PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C

2 Excluding the rental income of the property Vennes III which was sold in May 2026

3 Metio & Lysine; Proline and Serine

For selected key figures, please refer to the appendix of this press release as well as to the Half-Year Report 2026 for further information and a glossary of alternative performance measures (on page 52 of the report).



Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch



Reporting

The Half-Year Report 2026 is available on the Company’s website under Media & Investors –

Financial Reports: https://ir.epic.ch/en/financial-reports



About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch





SELECTED KEY FIGURES – FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2026

Result

Unit

H1 2026

H1 2025 Rental income from real estate properties CHF (‘000) 34'749 33'406 Net operating income (NOI) CHF (‘000) 31'954 30'635 Net gain (loss) from revaluation of properties CHF (‘000) 23'237 13'788 EBITDA (incl. revaluation of properties) CHF (‘000) 51'373 40'634 EBITDA (excl. unrealised revaluation of properties)1 CHF (‘000) 37'569 26'846 EBITDA (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation of properties)2 CHF (‘000) 28'136 26'846 Profit (incl. revaluation effects) CHF (‘000) 39'750 30'024 Profit (excl. unrealised revaluation effects)1 CHF (‘000) 30'115 20'480 Profit (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation effects)2 CHF (‘000) 22'020 20'480 Net rental income yield (properties in operation during the period)4 (annualised) % 4.1% 4.5%

Balance sheet Unit

30 Jun 2026

31 Dec 2025 Total assets CHF (‘000) 1'697'658 1'721'629 Equity (NAV) CHF (‘000) 924'266 920'512 Equity ratio % 54.4% 53.5% Return on equity (incl. revaluation effects)3 % 8.6% 7.5% Return on equity (excl. unrealised revaluation effects)1,3 % 6.5% 4.9% Return on equity (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation effects)2,3 % 4.8% 4.9% Mortgage-secured bank loans CHF (‘000) 596'022 617'106 Weighted average interest rate on mortgage-secured bank loans % 1.2% 1.1% Weighted average residual maturity of mortgage-secured bank loans Years 3.4 3.7 Net loan to value (LTV) ratio % 35.1% 35.5%

Portfolio Unit

30 Jun 2026

31 Dec 2025 Total portfolio CHF (‘000) 1'665'650 1'683'988 Investment properties in operation CHF (‘000) 1'654'260 1'673'018 Investment properties under development/construction CHF (‘000) 11'390 10'970 WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term) Years 7.6 7.9 H1 2026 H1 2025 Reported vacancy rate (properties in operation during the period)4 % 9.4% 3.8% Adjusted vacancy rate (properties in operation during the period)5 % 2.9% n/a

Information per share Unit

30 Jun 2026

31 Dec 2025 Number of outstanding shares as at period end # (‘000) 11'205 11'205 Net asset value (NAV) per share CHF 82.49 82.15 Share price on SIX Swiss Exchange CHF 82.60 87.00

H1 2026

H1 2025 Weighted average number of outstanding shares # (‘000) 11'205 10'330 Earnings per share (incl. revaluation effects) CHF 3.55 2.91 Earnings per share (excl. unrealised revaluation effects)1 CHF 2.69 1.98 Earnings per share (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation effects)2 CHF 1.97 1.98

1 Includes the impact of the Vennes III sale in May 2026

2 Excludes the impact of the Vennes III sale in May 2026

3 Annualised for H1 2026

4 For segment and key performance indicator reporting purposes, the properties are considered as per the category they were classified in as at 1 January. The transfer between segments/investment properties categories is only effective on the last day of the financial year. Campus Leman - Building C and PULSE were classified in investment properties under development/construction during the financial year 2025

5 Reported vacancy rate adjusted for absorption and strategic vacancy in certain properties in operation (i.e. Campus Leman - Building C and PULSE)

Disclaimer

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.



Alternative performance measures

This media release may contain references to operational indicators, such as reported vacancy rate, adjusted vacancy rate, WAULT, and alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined or specified by IFRS Accounting Standards, including EBITDA (incl. revaluation of properties), EBITDA (excl. unrealised revaluation of properties), EBITDA (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation of properties), net operating income, return on equity (incl. revaluation effects), return on equity (excl. unrealised revaluation effects), return on equity (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation effects), profit (excl. unrealised revaluation effects), profit (excl. disposal and unrealised revaluation effects), net loan to value (LTV) ratio. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and not as substitutes of the Group’s consolidated financial results based on IFRS Accounting Standards. These APM may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. For the definitions of the main operational indicators and APM used, including related abbreviations, please refer to the section “Alternative Performance Measures” on page 52 of the Company's Half-Year Report 2026.