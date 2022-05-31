EPIC Suisse AG: Epic Suisse releases high level Q1 2022 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

|
Zurich, 31 May 2022
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2022 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations
EPIC Suisse AG (the Company and EPIC, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures[1] for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 in parallel with its majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the Alrov Group):
- Fair value of the portfolio as at 31 March 2022 totals CHF 1.47 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1,436 million (31 Dec 2021: CHF 1,434 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 34 million (31 Dec 2021: CHF 32 million)
- Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the period amounts to CHF 15.6 million
- Total bank debt (without the corporate bank debt at the level of the Company) as at 31 March 2022 is CHF 730 million (31 Dec 2021: CHF 733 million)
- The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 597 million as at 31 March 2022 (31 Dec 2021: CHF 578 million).
Financial calendar
Half year report 2022: 30 August 2022
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPICs investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Disclaimer
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
