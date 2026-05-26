Epic Suisse Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD4Z / ISIN: CH0516131684
|
26.05.2026 06:45:05
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2026 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations
|
EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 26 May 2026
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2026 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations
EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026 in line with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the “Alrov Group”):
_______________________________________
2 PULSE and Campus Leman – Building C, both of which were completed in H1 2025, are classified in investment properties in operation in the financial year 2026. They were included in investment properties under development/construction during 2025 until the segment transfer on 31 December 2025.
Financial calendar
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPIC Suisse AG
|Seefeldstrasse 5a
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 388 81 00
|E-mail:
|info@epic.ch
|Internet:
|www.epic.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0516131684
|Valor:
|51613168
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2332368
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2332368 26-May-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!