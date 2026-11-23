EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2026 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations



23-Nov-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 23 November 2026 EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2026 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2026 to 30 September 2026 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the “Alrov Group”): Fair value of the portfolio as at 30 September 2026 totals CHF 1.667 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1’655 million 2 (31 Dec 2025: CHF 1’673 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 12 million (31 Dec 2025: CHF 11 million)

(31 Dec 2025: CHF 1’673 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 12 million (31 Dec 2025: CHF 11 million) Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 9-month period 2026 amounts to CHF 53.4 million 3 (9-months 2025: CHF 51.1 million or CHF 52.0 million when including PULSE and Campus Leman – Building C).

(9-months 2025: CHF 51.1 million or CHF 52.0 million when including PULSE and Campus Leman – Building C). Total bank debt as at 30 September 2026 is CHF 595 million 4 (31 Dec 2025: CHF 617 million)

(31 Dec 2025: CHF 617 million) The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 936 million as at 30 September 2026 (31 Dec 2025: CHF 921 million) _______________________________________ 1 In line with the Q3 / 9-month 2026 report published today by the indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

2 The property Vennes III was sold in May 2026 for total proceeds of CHF 51.1 million compared to the IFRS valuation of CHF 40.9 million as at 31 December 2025 and the independent market valuation as at 31 December 2025 of CHF 41.6 million, with the difference of CHF 0.7 million booked in accrued income.

3 PULSE and Campus Leman – Building C, both of which were completed in H1 2025, are classified in investment properties in operation in the financial year 2026. They were included in investment properties under development/construction during 2025 until the segment transfer on 31 December 2025.

4 Following the sale of Vennes III, the related bank debt of CHF 18.6 million was repaid.

Financial calendar Annual Report 2026: 11 March 2027 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2027: 16 April 2027 Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch

About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Disclaimer This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

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