Epicore Biosystems announces agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. to evaluate wearable technologies for hydration and heat stress management in the workplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems has announced an agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. to evaluate wearable sensors to track dehydration biomarkers of 'industrial athletes' in field settings. The assessment includes a proof-of-concept study to establish baseline hydration measurements to validate the clinical relevance of the approach for oil and gas teams working in strenuous environments.

"We have developed a new class of wearable biochemical sensors and deployed this technology over the years to optimize performance and reduce injury rates at some of the world's largest and most influential companies," said Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO of Epicore Biosystems. "Wearable technologies will play a transformative role in the future of hydration management for industrial athletes. We are excited to collaborate with Chevron to assess the Discovery Patch© and Analytics Platform, and raise awareness about the debilitating effects of heat stress and dehydration in workers."

Sweat is a rich but largely unexplored body fluid that can alert workers to replenish electrolytes so that they are operating safely when performing strenuous tasks.

"Chevron's commitment to digital solutions serves as a foundational example for workplace safety research, paving the way for the characterization of risk factors that contribute to injury and interventions," said Stephen Lee, CTO of Epicore Biosystems.

Epicore Biosystems spun out of Northwestern University's Querrey-Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics. The company has developed wearable microfluidic products and analytics solutions that are capable of non-invasively measuring metabolic and digital biomarkers in real-time, across a range of applications including worker safety, sports and fitness, and remote healthcare.

About Epicore Biosystems

Epicore Biosystems is a privately held digital health solutions company spun out of Prof. John A. Rogers Laboratory at Northwestern University. It has established partnerships with Fortune 100 companies, the Department of Defense, and leading research hospitals to drive personalized care with its proprietary wearable microfluidic products. For more information please visit www.epicorebiosystems.com or @EpicoreBio on Twitter.

About Chevron

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, Chevron Corporation is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, CA. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

