EpicQuest Education to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EEIQ), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Zhenyu Wu, Chief Financial Officer, and Craig Wilson, an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 12 – 14, 2022.

The EpicQuest Education presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 12, 2022. The current EpicQuest Education investor presentation is available for download at the Company's website at https://ireei-global.net/events-and-presentations/.

The EpicQuest Education management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Registered investors will be able to request a meeting with management via the conference portal. The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference is a hybrid conference and can be attended in-person or virtually. To register for the conference, please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company has acquired 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company has also acquired the right to a controlling equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the regional campuses of Miami University of Ohio ("the MU Regional Campuses"), where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com.

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

