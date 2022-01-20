Epilepsy Foundation's Walk to END EPILEPSY® Series and 2.6-Million-Mile Challenge Returns this Spring

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation has kicked off its Walk to END EPILEPSY® series across the country with in-person events and the 2.6-Million-Mile Challenge Walk Your Way to raise $1,250,000 collectively for the 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy and their families. The Epilepsy Foundation's Walk to END EPILEPSY® series is a platform to create awareness, share stories, help educate others, and raise funds for people living with epilepsy.

"This year's Walk to END EPILEPSY® is back, and it's better than ever," said Geoff DeLizzio, Chief Development Officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "Safety is our priority, so we are offering different ways that people can participate in their community. We invite everyone to join with friends, family, and colleagues to celebrate one another in person at one of our local events or opt to make the walk on their own as part of the 2.6-Million-Mile Challenge. No matter where people are, each step and fundraising dollar counts."

Epilepsy can affect anyone. Over a lifetime, one in 10 people will have a seizure, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Despite its prevalence, epilepsy receives 10 times less funding than other brain disorders.

Starting in April, in-person Walk events are taking place around the country in accordance with CDC, state and local health guidelines. For those who are not able to walk in person, they can register as a Walk Your Way participant and decide how to complete the Walk. All participants will log their miles by hitting the streets, trails, and treadmills on their own or with their team to help reach the 2.6-Million-Mile-Challenge goal. It doesn't matter whether they stroll, saunter, or power-walk, they can complete their walk whenever, wherever while others in their community do the same.

No matter how people choose to participate, everyone's support will be recognized and celebrated. The Epilepsy Foundation is hosting a virtual livestream celebration on June 4 for all Walk participants. For more information, or to find or start a Walk near you, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation continues to focus on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epilepsy-foundations-walk-to-end-epilepsy-series-and-2-6-million-mile-challenge-returns-this-spring-301465233.html

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation