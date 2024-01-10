|
10.01.2024 01:29:00
Epiroc, Vale Canada bolster mine safety and innovation
Epiroc Canada and Vale Base Metals (VBM) subsidiary Vale Canada announced they have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to develop, test, and utilize groundbreaking mining techniques and equipment to strengthen safety processes and drive innovative mining solutions while enhancing productivity.Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate to adapt Epiroc’s solutions in automation, electrification, and digitalization across the underground mining cycle in areas from longhole drilling to blasting, face drilling, bolting, mucking, and hauling.“We are excited about our shared commitment with Vale Base Metals to accelerate the transformation of the mining industry through innovation that will keep pushing the benchmark of safety for workers, without compromising on productivity,” said Sarah Hoffman, VP sales and marketing at Epiroc’s underground division.Vale Base Metals plans to use Epiroc’s technology and digital advances in underground technology to remove employees from the rock face, production drilling areas, and ground support locations. This includes remote operation of Epiroc and mixed fleet OEM equipment in isolated zones. The companies will evaluate innovative electrification technologies such as charging, equipment usage, operational efficiency, as well as potential partnerships on novel technologies with potential for more widespread application.“Safety is a central pillar of our operations so we’re excited to develop solutions that strengthen our suite of available technologies to keep workers safe and drive overall efficiencies,” said Luke Mahon, interim chief technical officer at Vale Base Metals.“This partnership with Epiroc will be an important step on our journey.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
