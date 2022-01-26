Epitome Risk Announces Program for TV and Film Productions to Travel Around the World with Ease

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iceland, Hawaii, the Dominican Republic. Three weeks, three countries, and three different sets of COVID rules for a multi-million dollar production with A-list celebrities. Sounds hard? It's not, according to Lisa Wilson, CEO of Epitome Risk.

"One-size-fits-all statements about the impact of the pandemic, and what it means for the film and TV industry are no longer valid," said Ms. Wilson. "Especially if you're like our clients, and filming all over the world."

Epitome Risk has been providing COVID support to TV and film productions since 2020. Epitome works with multi-million dollar productions in the US and overseas. Epitome Risk also works with Independent films and commercial productions.

"Our COVID team is made up of Epitome employees, not subcontractors, so you know your job will meet our strict standards," said Ms. Wilson. " We've been called in to fix other COVID risk management plans and on-set issues because the previous company used contractors that didn't perform as expected and weren't sure what they were doing. We are the only COVID compliance company with everything available under one roof."

Epitome Risk began as a Risk Management company with a team made up of counter-terrorism and VIP Security specialists. When COVID hit, it made sense to add COVID compliance to Epitome Risk's offerings. Epitome Risk professionals have worked on everything from multi-million dollar productions to three-day commercial shoots. Epitome Risk is available 24/7 and understands the last minute nature of TV and film productions.

"This may sound crazy to some people, but our extensive background in high-level risk management carried out in the Special Operations planning principles has been very successful for Epitome and TV and film clients," Ms. Wilson said. "Risk management and health and safety is in our DNA," Wilson added.

Media Contact: Karen Campbell, 667-206-0208, kcampbell@epitomerisk.com .

About Epitome Risk

The Epitome Risk Safety and Security teams provide scalable risk management solutions — no matter the size of your production. Epitome Risk works diligently to understand the creative goals, budget constraints, and all other influences on the project. Epitome then develops a bespoke and realistic risk management plan that does not negatively impact, but rather enhances the creative vision of the film team. Visit us at epitomerisk.com/film .

Available for immediate interview:

Lisa Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Epitome Risk. Photos and b-roll available upon request.

Lisa can outline what talent, producers and directors need to know before the production starts, and during the shoot.

Lisa can talk about best-practices for Hollywood , how to work with people who don't want to get vaccinated , and the most important safety measures for Hollywood that no one is talking about.

