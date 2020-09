ePlus Sponsors Check Point Women in IT: Breaking the Glass Ceiling Event to Support Female Achievement in Cyber Security

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced its sponsorship of Check Point’s virtual Women in IT event in support of the drive to engage more women in STEM fields, including cyber security.

The event, which will take place online on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:30 PM ET, will bring together a panel of female leaders to connect and consider how organizations are navigating today's uncharted waters and how they will adapt in the months ahead. The panel will feature special guest speaker, Erin Brockovich, an iconic environmental activist, consumer advocate, real-life inspiration for the Oscar-winning film Erin Brockovich, and New York Times bestselling author.

The event will also include dialogue around:

Diversity in the workplace and why it is important to recruit more women to IT positions

Finding work/life balance with remote working blurring the lines between work and home life

Management strategies

Recruitment and retention of women in technology and leadership positions

"It is a well-known fact that there is a shortage of women in STEM fields and, as a leading IT integrator, ePlus has an important role to play in helping to address that issue,” said Elaine Marion, CFO. "We are committed to helping to drive interest, learning, engagement and diversity in technology, and as Check Point’s America’s Cloud Partner of the Year, we are proud of our partnership with Check Point as well as our sponsorship of the Women in IT event.”

Two charities have been selected as beneficiaries of the event. Check Point will donate $5 to either Girls Who Code or Dress for Success on behalf of each event attendee.

Please click here to register for the event.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

