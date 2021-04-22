ePlus Supports Global Reforestation through One Tree Planted

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced a commitment to plant 10,000 trees through One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity, and help reforestation efforts.

Together with their many partners around the world, One Tree Planted has helped plant 15-million trees since its inception in 2014. This is part of the organization’s global effort to restore forests after the devastation caused by fires and floods.

"ePlus is delighted to announce our support of One Tree Planted, which is especially meaningful today on Earth Day,” said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We take pride in our ability to help customers see the forest and the trees when it comes to their IT strategy—so they are poised to grasp the big picture and also hone in on the finer details to achieve positive business outcomes.”

"We have all had to embrace a new perspective in this past year to tackle unprecedented challenges, and we thought it was a fitting time to add an environmental charitable component to our corporate social responsibility platform. Our commitment to plant 10,000 trees will support reforestation efforts in impacted areas where our employees, customers, and partners live and work,” Marron concluded.

Corporate social responsibility is an important part the ePlus culture. On behalf of its employees, customers, and partners, ePlus contributes in many ways to charitable organizations that support individuals facing challenges from homelessness and hunger to blood cancers and access to education. For more information about how ePlus gives back, visit www.eplus.com/CSR.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.onetreeplanted.org.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005022/en/