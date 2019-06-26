EPM Selects TaKaDu's Central Event Management (CEM) as Part of their Drive Towards Operational Excellence

The Leading Utility in Colombia, EPM will pilot TaKaDu to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer service and reduce water loss

MEDELLIN, Colombia and YEHUD, Israel, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPM, the Medellin based public utilities service company has chosen TaKaDu as their Central Event Management software provider, being the first customer for TaKaDu in Colombia.

Owned by the Municipality of Medellin, EPM (Empresas Públicas de Medellín) brings the highest international quality standards to the services it provides: electric power, gas, water and sanitation. EPM reaches 123 municipalities in Antioquia, Medellín and the Metropolitan Area of the Aburrá Valley and serves 3.6 million inhabitants.

TaKaDu is the leading CEM solution for water utilities, enabling a single dashboard for all network events and incidents. Based on big data analytics and machine learning, TaKaDu's cloud-based service detect, analyze and manage network events and incidents such as leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry and data issues, operational failures, and more. TaKaDu seamlessly integrates with other enterprise IT systems (GIS, asset management, work order management, CRM, etc.) and detection technologies (e.g. acoustic sensors), delivering a central hub for quicker response times and the fast resolution of events.

"Complementing EPM constant search for operational excellence and sustainability, TaKaDu's innovative solution is key to our strategy," said Jorge William, Water Supply Manager at EPM. "Developing better visibility and improved management around real-time water use along with optimized network performance will allow us to reduce water loss and better address our customers' needs. We are proud to be the first customer in Colombia for this solution."

Amir Peleg, TaKaDu's Founder & CEO, said "EPM is one of the world's leading utilities and is well known as being highly progressive and technologically advanced. We are very proud that EPM chose TaKaDu as their partner in their digital journey, and that they will pilot our CEM capabilities to provide efficient and improved customer water service. This is an important mile stone for TaKaDu."

About EPM

EPM is a public utility with a long history. Its actions related with the social and environmental responsibility give meaning to the company's origin, development and business strategy. In its first stage, EPM only took care of the inhabitants of Medellín, the city where founded in 1955. Since then the company has grown and developed and now is positioned at the forefront of the public services sector in Colombia.

Being an "industrial and commercial company of the state" and property of the Municipality of Medellín, the Company implements the highest international quality standards to the services it provides: electric power, gas, water and sanitation. The main features that identify this organization are experience, financial strength, transparency and technical capacity, which are used to develop its focus on social and environmental responsibility.

EPM pursues sustainability in all of its actions, which leads to it being the main player in the social development of Medellín and the other cities of Colombia where it operates. Programs for sustainability of the territories include: "Prepaid Energy" and "Prepaid Water" which makes it possible to provide this service to thousands of families with payment difficulties, "Illuminated Antioquia", which connects the most remote rural sectors of the region and "United for water" that solves the problem of families without water and sanitation, due to high population growth and forced displacement.

About TaKaDu

TaKaDu (www.takadu.com) is a global leader in Central Event Management solutions for water utilities. TaKaDu's cloud-based service enables utilities to detect, analyze and manage network events and incidents, such as leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry and data issues, operational failures, water quality and more. TaKaDu acts as the central management layer for all network events detected by its own data analytics engine and other external alerting systems (e.g. acoustic loggers, sensor alerts). TaKaDu is integrated with other IT systems (e.g. GIS, work order, CRM, call center and asset management), as well as being part of a comprehensive Smart City solution.

Converting raw data into knowledge using big data analytics and algorithms, TaKaDu provides visibility and actionable insights for increased efficiency, water loss reduction and improved customer service. A cloud-based SaaS platform, TaKaDu brings together huge amounts of information in an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable solution. TaKaDu's IoT solution is operational 24/7 in leading water utilities in 13 countries.

