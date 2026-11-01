EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J78V / ISIN: US26884U1097

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01.11.2026 02:36:11

EPR Properties: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced that it raised its full-year investment spending guidance to a range of $675 million to $725 million. The real estate investment trust, a company that owns income-generating property, continues to expand into new leisure categories while scaling back its concentration in movie theaters. Three things management said stand out.

Management completed its first build-to-suit development for a live music venue in Portland, Oregon, while expanding fitness assets. Diversification helps reduce reliance on box office returns as the company works toward a lower long-term theater allocation.

The company deployed $172.4 million during the quarter at an initial cash yield of 8.3%, calculated as annual cash rent divided by the purchase price. Direct seller relationships provide higher acquisition yields than open auctions when debt financing costs fluctuate.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C) 25,67 0,27% EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C)
EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E) 31,12 -0,22% EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E)
EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest 51,50 -1,15% EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest

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