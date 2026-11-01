EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest Aktie
WKN DE: A1J78V / ISIN: US26884U1097
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01.11.2026 02:36:11
EPR Properties: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced that it raised its full-year investment spending guidance to a range of $675 million to $725 million. The real estate investment trust, a company that owns income-generating property, continues to expand into new leisure categories while scaling back its concentration in movie theaters. Three things management said stand out.
Management completed its first build-to-suit development for a live music venue in Portland, Oregon, while expanding fitness assets. Diversification helps reduce reliance on box office returns as the company works toward a lower long-term theater allocation.
The company deployed $172.4 million during the quarter at an initial cash yield of 8.3%, calculated as annual cash rent divided by the purchase price. Direct seller relationships provide higher acquisition yields than open auctions when debt financing costs fluctuate.
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Nachrichten zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
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27.10.26
|Ausblick: EPR Properties präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: EPR Properties verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: EPR Properties legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: EPR Properties präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: EPR Properties stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C)
|25,67
|0,27%
|EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E)
|31,12
|-0,22%
|EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
|51,50
|-1,15%
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