EPR Properties: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced that it raised its full-year investment spending guidance to a range of $675 million to $725 million. The real estate investment trust, a company that owns income-generating property, continues to expand into new leisure categories while scaling back its concentration in movie theaters. Three things management said stand out.

Management completed its first build-to-suit development for a live music venue in Portland, Oregon, while expanding fitness assets. Diversification helps reduce reliance on box office returns as the company works toward a lower long-term theater allocation.

The company deployed $172.4 million during the quarter at an initial cash yield of 8.3%, calculated as annual cash rent divided by the purchase price. Direct seller relationships provide higher acquisition yields than open auctions when debt financing costs fluctuate.

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