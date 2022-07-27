|
27.07.2022 16:45:00
EPR Properties: Bull vs. Bear
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is becoming one of the more popular real estate investment trusts (REITs). That's likely due to its high-yielding monthly dividend, making it an attractive option for those seeking passive income. Given the REIT's growing popularity, we asked a couple of our contributors to provide the bull and bear case to give investors a fuller picture of the EPR's upside potential and risk profile. Here's a closer look at the case for and against buying shares of this high-yielding REIT. Matt DiLallo (bull case): The bull thesis for EPR Properties is simple. Spending on experiences continues to grow as more consumers prioritize spending their hard-earned money on enjoying an experience over purchasing products. That's driving more visitors to experiential properties like movie theaters, gaming locations, attractions, eat & play venues, and experiential lodging.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interestmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|EPR Properties: Bull vs. Bear (MotleyFool)
|
17.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: EPR Properties zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interestmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C)
|24,17
|0,73%
|EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E)
|30,90
|0,49%
|EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
|51,26
|0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.