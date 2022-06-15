Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 22:21:00

EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:

  • 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.
  • 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.
  • 5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

