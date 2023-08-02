EPR Properties Profit Drops In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.56 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $34.88 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $172.9 million from $160.4 million last year.

EPR Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.56 Mln. vs. $34.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $172.9 Mln vs. $160.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14-$2.24