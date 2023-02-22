|
22.02.2023 22:28:57
EPR Properties Profit Drops In Q4, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $36.3 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $38.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $178.7 million from $154.9 million last year.
EPR Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $36.3 Mln. vs. $38.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $178.7 Mln vs. $154.9 Mln last year.
