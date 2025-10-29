EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest Aktie
29.10.2025 23:36:29
EPR Properties Reports Solid Q3 Results; Revenue Climbs 1%
(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR), an experiential net-lease REIT, reported third-quarter 2025 results for the period ended September 30, 2025.
Net income available to common shareholders surged to $60.55 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, a significant rise compared to $40.62 million, or $0.53 per share a year ago, reflecting a 49.1 percent increase.
Total revenue rose to $182.31 million, up 1 percent year-over-year from $180.51 million.
Funds From Operations as adjusted - FFOAA reached $106.38 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, up 6 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, from $100.39 million or $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year.
The company lowered its 2025 guidance for net income to a range of $3.14 to $3.22, from $3.20 to $3.36 earlier. Also, the company increased its 2025 guidance for FFOAA per diluted share to a range of $5.05 to $5.13, up from $5.00 to $5.16 previously.
EPR noted it spent $54.5 million in investments during the third quarter and committed around $100 million for experiential development and redevelopment over the next 15 months.
EPR ended Wednesday's session at $52.10, off 0.78%, before moving higher after hours to $52.74, up 1.23% on the NYSE.
