01.03.2022 22:53:00
EPR Properties to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced today that its President and CEO, Gregory Silvers, will make a presentation regarding the Company at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM Eastern Time. To access the live webcast presentation, click here. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have approximately $6.4 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.
