On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 24, 2026, Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) announced that it brought its first operated Parkman development, an oil-bearing geological formation in the Powder River Basin, online a month ahead of schedule. Faster drilling execution and high initial flow rates across core assets provide a clear mechanism for near-term cash flow expansion. Three key takeaways from management's operational updates highlight how these results shape the long-term outlook.

Epsilon Energy completed its 3-well Bridle Bit pad ahead of schedule, generating 30-day initial production (IP30)--the average daily oil volume during a well's first month--roughly 30% above expectations. Because these wells performed above projections, management accelerated its next three-well Parkman drilling program by two months.

Management traded working interests--ownership percentages that pay drilling costs in exchange for revenue--and entered joint ventures to unlock long-dated acreage in the Powder River Basin. By partnering with larger operators who carry project costs, Epsilon Energy accelerates production timing without spending upfront cash.

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