Epson ColorWorks C6000-Series Industrial Label Printers Now Available - Providing Easy Solution for Businesses Upgrading to Color Labels

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced availability for its new ColorWorks® C6000 series on-demand color label printers. The 8-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P are currently available and the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P are available for pre-order and will ship in April. All models are being sold through Epson's vast network of authorized partners. The first printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers,1 the new ColorWorks models are engineered for mission-critical applications and deliver high volume color labels for production use, speeding through labels at up to 5-inches per second.2

"We have already received a tremendous response around the launch of these printers – businesses are excited to make the switch from black-only thermal transfer printing to on-demand color label printing," said Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. "Time after time, business owners have expressed their frustrations with unused, pre-printed labels and the money wasted when label designs or requirements change. These new printers will allow companies to eliminate the need for pre-printed labels, preventing material and monetary waste. In addition, adding color to a label can improve brand recognition and process efficiency and reduce errors."

The new ColorWorks C6000 family delivers a comprehensive range of capabilities to meet the requirements of the most common industrial and thermal transfer applications. Four- and eight-inch models cover the full spectrum of label sizes, with two models being the first ever color inkjet printers to support peel-and-present capabilities for fast hand or automated label application,3 and two models including an auto cutter to create variable length labels and enable easy job separation. Additional features include:

To facilitate partners with supporting the new label printers, Epson will be offering partner training and webinars in 2020. Sessions will include basic operator training for partners and dealers to become familiar with the new lineup, an overview of Epson's Device Admin and WebConfig tools for monitoring and configuring a fleet of printers, and using the Zebra print driver.

Availability

The 8-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P are currently available and the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P are available for pre-order and will ship in April. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/c6000.

Model Width Feature Availability ColorWorks CW-C6500A 8-inch Auto cutter January 2020 ColorWorks CW-C6500P 8-inch Peel-and-present January 2020 ColorWorks CW-C6000A 4-inch Auto cutter April 2020 ColorWorks CW-C6000P 4-inch Peel-and-present April 2020

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 The CW-C6000/C6500 family is the first to bring to market the combination of features of direct ZPL II printing, peel-and-present, remote printer management, companion four- and eight-inch models, applicator I/O interface, broad middleware support, and comparable price points.

2 Printing in Max Speed Mode, 300 x 600 dpi, 3.6" (92 mm) print width.

3 Compared to color inkjet label printers available in the U.S. and Canada as of July 2019.

4 Printers and consumable costs are similar when comparing similarly featured leading brand thermal transfer printers and supplies for similar high durability images on similar media.

5 ColorWorks CW-C6000/C6500 inkjet printers with UltraChrome® DL pigment ink, used in combination with Avery Fasson® synthetic media spec #79724, has been BS 5609 certified.

EPSON, ColorWorks, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

