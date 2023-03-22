|
22.03.2023 08:15:00
Epson Features Tips from Small Businesses on Sustaining Long-Term Success
Epson Spotlights Small Businesses and their Experiences with Efficient Processes, Reliable Technology and Providing Exceptional Service
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the number of small businesses in the U.S. reached 33.2 million, making up 99.9% of U.S. businesses.1 But the many uncertainties presented by the current economy make it challenging to sustain business success, particularly for owners who are the sole operator and investor. One thing is certain – entrepreneurs must be savvy to stay ahead. To celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day on March 29, Epson tapped several small business owners to learn how they mix hard work, productivity and creativity to streamline operations and stand out from the crowd.
Achieving Small Business Long-Term Success
While every business is different, all strive to maximize resources and time to generate the best ROI. Entrepreneurs in industries ranging from real estate to consulting share their tips for success.
"Epson is committed to understanding the unique needs of small businesses. From performing daily operations to finding ways to stay competitive in their industries, small business owners have a full day's work of tasks to juggle," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North America Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America, Inc. "With the right tools and the support of the community, small business owners can be primed for long-term success."
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
*CallBijan.com received the Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 printer free of charge.
1 https://cdn.advocacy.sba.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/30121338/Small-Business-Economic-Profile-US.pdf
2 https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/small-business-statistics/#sources_section
EPSON and EcoTank are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-features-tips-from-small-businesses-on-sustaining-long-term-success-301778162.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SEIKO EPSON CORP Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
30.01.23
|Ausblick: SEIKO EPSON öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: SEIKO EPSON mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.22
|Ausblick: SEIKO EPSON stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SEIKO EPSON präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: SEIKO EPSON vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SEIKO EPSON öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: SEIKO EPSON öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SEIKO EPSON präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)