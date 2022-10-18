Epson Robots Expands VT6L 6-Axis Robot Series and RC+ Express Easy-to-Use Software

New VT6L-DC All-in-One 6-Axis Robot and No-Code RC+ Express Development Software Make Robot Integration Simple

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the rise of automation continues across various industries, businesses are seeking innovative, easy-to-integrate robotic solutions to improve operational efficiency, cost savings and throughput. Dedicated to making robot integration simple for all users, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today expanded its VT6L-Series lineup with the VT6L-DC All-in-One 6-Axis Robot and increased the functionality of its no-code, easy-to-use Epson RC+® Express programming software.

A DC-powered version of the VT6L, the new VT6L-DC All-in-One 6-Axis robot delivers next-level technology and is ideal for mobile solutions. Now, an industrial-grade, 6-axis robot can be mounted to an AMR (autonomous mobile robot) for warehousing applications or on a mobile platform to easily transport between workstations. The VT6L-DC offers the same powerful features found in Epson's high-end robots, at an exceptional value. With a built-in controller, reach of up to 900 mm and a payload of up to 6 kg, it enables high throughput and operational flexibility in a space-saving design. The VT6L-DC comes equipped with two powerful development environments – Epson RC+ for full-featured, easy-to-learn programming and Epson RC+ Express for no-code programming.

Ideal for automation novices with little to no programming experience, Epson RC+ Express offers a simple, visual-based teaching environment, an easy-to-follow, block-style format, ready-to-use templates, and other time-saving features to get Epson SCARA and 6-Axis robots up and running fast. Previously available on select Epson robots, the intuitive software now works with hundreds of Epson SCARA and 6-Axis robots, from the All-in-One Series to the highest-performance GX- and C-Series. The software is equipped with time-saving features such as Epson proprietary Focus Assist technology with autogenerated fields for quick and easy setup, and a built-in 3D simulator to help visualize and fine-tune applications.

"As more businesses implement automation to address workforce challenges, Epson recognizes that more users require not only easy-of-use applications but also the flexibility to be mobile," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "Epson is committed to providing a simplified automation experience. Solutions like the VT6L-DC empower warehousing, logistics and machine tending operators to move a traditional 6-Axis robot from place to place rather than mounting it in a single, stationary location. And, with simple, visual-based programming software like RC+ Express, users can get their robotic automation solutions up and running quickly."

Additional VTL6-DC features include:

SlimLine Design – compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces

– compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces Fast, Easy Integration – installs in minutes; requires less time and money for system integration

– installs in minutes; requires less time and money for system integration Integrated Vision Guidance Option – designed specifically for robot guidance; makes it easy to automate simple applications when vision is required

– designed specifically for robot guidance; makes it easy to automate simple applications when vision is required Simplified Cabling – hollow end-of-arm design makes end-of-arm tooling easier than ever

– hollow end-of-arm design makes end-of-arm tooling easier than ever No Battery Required for Encoder – minimizes downtime and reduces overall cost of ownership

– minimizes downtime and reduces overall cost of ownership Application Versatility – ideal for machine-tool and injection-molding load/unload, pick-and-place, dispensing and mobile applications

Additional RC+ Express features include:

Simple to Navigate – clear, intuitive, visual user interface makes it easy to learn and manage key functions like jogging, gripper control and motion

clear, intuitive, visual user interface makes it easy to learn and manage key functions like jogging, gripper control and motion Common Application Templates Included – quickly create common pick-and-place, palletizing and depalletizing applications with ready-to-use template programs and tutorials

– quickly create common pick-and-place, palletizing and depalletizing applications with ready-to-use template programs and tutorials Develop Applications with Low Risk – built-in 3D simulator lets you conveniently program and fine-tune applications before hardware setup; run robot at low power and speed in rehearsal mode when testing new programs

– built-in 3D simulator lets you conveniently program and fine-tune applications before hardware setup; run robot at low power and speed in rehearsal mode when testing new programs Tablet-Based Windows ® OS Environment –compatible with touchscreen devices, in addition to PCs, to easily create robot applications

–compatible with touchscreen devices, in addition to PCs, to easily create robot applications Low Total Cost of Ownership – Epson RC+ Express is included with robot purchases and no recurring licensing fees

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

