Epson SureLab D1070 High-Production Minilab Printer is Now Available

Professional Minilab Photo Printer Offers Customized, Small-Format Photos, Graphics and Stationery Output in a Compact Design

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the SureLab® D1070 Minilab Photo Printer is now available. Designed for retail, event and e-commerce applications, the drylab printer is built for high-volume photo and graphic production and engineered for reliable, high-performance printing. The unique, modern design seamlessly integrates into workflows for maximum profitability, enabling businesses to quickly deliver outstanding quality prints, for profit, to their customers.

"As the next evolution of minilab printing from Epson, the SureLab D1070 is designed to create innovative, profitable opportunities for photography, events and printing businesses," said Aaron Brill, associate product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With a small footprint and a wide range of output capabilities, this new model can also help businesses scale – starting with a single printer, companies can gradually add units to create a larger production fleet for handling even greater production volumes."

Capable of producing up to 460 4"x6", 300 5"x7" and 165 8"x10" prints per hour for photo, event and retail environments,1 the SureLab D1070 is up to 10 percent faster than Epson's previous generation.2 Featuring the latest professional imaging technology in a sleek, compact footprint, the modern minilab combines Epson's advanced MicroPiezo® AMC™ printhead, AccuPhoto™ image processing technology, and vivid UltraChrome® D6r-S ink to consistently deliver crisp, vibrant pictures on a variety of paper finishes and sizes. When coupled with Epson Genuine Photo Media, prints are water, smudge and fade resistant.3

Additional features include:

High-capacity ink packs – UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems

– UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems Versatile media handling – Prints on a wide range of high-capacity roll- or single-sided sheet media, including glossy, luster, and matte medias; maximum print width of 8.3 inches and offer BorderFree ® printing in frame ready sizes

– Prints on a wide range of high-capacity roll- or single-sided sheet media, including glossy, luster, and matte medias; maximum print width of 8.3 inches and offer BorderFree printing in frame ready sizes Easy to operate – New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and reliable operation

– New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and reliable operation Improved connectivity and simplified software – Connect easily to printer over Wi-Fi ® , Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows ® and Mac ®

– Connect easily to printer over Wi-Fi , Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows and Mac Small footprint – Compact size with integrated output tray and high-speed rotary cutter is well-suited for photobooths, portrait and event photography

– Compact size with integrated output tray and high-speed rotary cutter is well-suited for photobooths, portrait and event photography Built for reliability – Reliable print engine backed by Epson's U.S.-based support team and Epson warranty

– Reliable print engine backed by Epson's U.S.-based support team and Epson warranty Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Monitor the live status of your entire printer fleet regardless of where they are in the world; view output production rates, printer status, errors, and more

Pricing and Availability

The SureLab D1070 Minilab printer ($2,595 MSRP) is now available with a standard 1-year Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit www.epson.com/minilab.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This printer is designed for use with Epson genuine cartridges and ink only, not third-party cartridges or ink. For more information, see www.epson.com/wideformatink

1 Product specifications subject to change without notice up until first customer shipment. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 When compared to the Epson SureLab D870

3 Smudge, water and fade resistant prints with Epson Genuine Photo Media and Ink only.

