Epson's Most Compact Interchangeable-Lens Laser Projectors Now Available

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced availability for its Pro L10-Series interchangeable-lens laser projectors that offer a compact solution packed with robust features and premium projection technology. The new 6,000-lumen Pro L1060U and 7,000-lumen Pro L1070U and Pro L1075U combine advanced installation features with bright, detailed imagery in a minimalist, discreet design to offer sharp, true-to-life images and fit seamlessly into virtually any environment.

"Building upon Epson's leadership in 3LCD technology, the new Pro L10-Series ensure customers have incredible contrast and outstanding image quality for vibrant, eye-catching projection," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "The combination of size, performance and flexibility is designed to meet the growing projection needs in corporate, education and wherever large-screen display is required."

The new series offers up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness,2 along with 3LCD technology and native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology3 for extraordinary color brightness and high contrast, true-to-life displays anywhere that exceptional image quality is required. Plus, the projectors are compatible with Epson's current Pro L-Series lens family, including the .35 throw ratio ultra short-throw lens with zero offset, and come equipped with built-in edge blending, image warping and shape overlay features.

The Pro L10-Series offers simplified installation tools, including HDBaseT and wide lens shift, making them ideal for large venue usage – from visitor attractions to higher education, museums to corporate meeting rooms. They produce detailed, high contrast images and a BT.709 color space for more realistic images and easier to read presentations.

Additional features include:

Ultra-bright – Offering up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness 2 from a compact large-venue laser projector

– Offering up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness from a compact large-venue laser projector Exceptional widescreen display – Native WUXGA with 4K Enhancement Technology 3 accepts 4K content and provides up to 4.6 million pixels onscreen

– Native WUXGA with Enhancement Technology accepts content and provides up to 4.6 million pixels onscreen Vibrant, true-to-life images – Leveraging Epson 3-chip 3LCD technology

– Leveraging Epson 3-chip 3LCD technology Worry-free operation – A solid-state laser light source and air filter provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours 4

– A solid-state laser light source and air filter provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours 11 optional interchangeable lenses – With powered lens shift and lens memory, including an ultra short-throw lens with zero offset

– With powered lens shift and lens memory, including an ultra short-throw lens with zero offset Life-like images – A high contrast ratio and BT.709 color space for exceptional clarity and detail

– A high contrast ratio and BT.709 color space for exceptional clarity and detail Dynamic projection capabilities – Equipped with advanced built-in Edge Blending, image warping and shape overlay features for a variety of applications, plus direct playback from USB storage media

– Equipped with advanced built-in Edge Blending, image warping and shape overlay features for a variety of applications, plus direct playback from USB storage media Simplified installation features – Full 360-degree mounting, wide lens shift, versatile connectivity and convenient inputs, including HDBaseT™ and HDMI ® (HDCP 2.2)

– Full 360-degree mounting, wide lens shift, versatile connectivity and convenient inputs, including HDBaseT™ and HDMI (HDCP 2.2) Customized performance – Adjustable brightness modes to maximize light source life and provide a consistent brightness level

– Adjustable brightness modes to maximize light source life and provide a consistent brightness level Multi-projector setup software – Free software controls networked projectors and gives access to warping and edge blending

– Free software controls networked projectors and gives access to warping and edge blending Web- or network-based remote management – Easily control and monitor projector status remotely

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson Pro L1060U, Pro L1070U and Pro L1075U projectors are available now through authorized resellers. White cabinet WXGA models – the Pro L1060W and Pro L1070W – will be available in March 2020. All projectors are, or will be, available without the standard lens (NL models). The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first, and next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways.5 For additional information, visit https://epson.com/high-lumen-projectors-for-large-venues.

Additional Product Details and Availability:

Product Color & White

Brightness Housing

Color Resolution Standard

Lens Included Availability Pro L1060U 6,000 lumens White WUXGA Yes Now Pro L1070U 7,000 lumens White WUXGA Yes Now Pro L1075U 7,000 lumens Black WUXGA Yes Now Pro L1060UNL 6,000 lumens White WUXGA No Now Pro L1070UNL 7,000 lumens White WUXGA No Now Pro L1075UNL 7,000 lumens Black WUXGA No Now Pro L1060W 6,000 lumens White WXGA Yes March 2020 Pro L1070W 7,000 lumens White WXGA Yes March 2020 Pro L1060WNL 6,000 lumens White WXGA No March 2020 Pro L1070WNL 7,000 lumens White WXGA No March 2020

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

4 No required maintenance for the light source and filter up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

5 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

