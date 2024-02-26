|
26.02.2024 14:00:00
eQ Plc has released the 2023 Annual Report
eQ Plc Annual Financial Report
26 February 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
eQ Plc´s Annual Report, which includes the Report by the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Sustainability Report, is enclosed to this release and has also been published on eQ’s website www.eQ.fi.
The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies and the Corporate Governance Statement are also published as separate attachments to this release.
eQ publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statement has been labelled with XBRL tags. ESEF reporting has not been subject to audit. Annual Report is enclosed to this release also in PDF-format.
Helsinki 26 February 2024
eQ Plc
Additional information:
Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799
Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.
Attachments
- 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68-2023-12-31-en
- eQ_Annual_Report_2023
- eQ_Remuneration_report_2023
- eQ_Corporate_Governance_Statements_2023
