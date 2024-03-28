+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 15:00:00

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions – Staffan Jåfs

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
28 March 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Staffan Jåfs
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57077/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-26
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN:  FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 65000 Unit price: 3.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 65000 Volume weighted average price: 3.62 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


