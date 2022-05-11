|
11.05.2022 12:11:52
EQONEX Names Daniel Ling CFO; Appoints Paul Ewing As COO - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - EQONEX Limited (EQOS) announced the appointment of Daniel Ling as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, effective immediately. He was recently appointed to the Board as part of the company's strategic partnership with Bifinity UAB. Under the terms of the strategic partnership, Bifinity has the right to nominate key management positions and Board members. Prior to joining EQONEX, Daniel served as the Director of Strategy for Bifinity UAB.
Also, the company has appointed Paul Ewing, previous CFO, as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Andrew Eldon resigned from his position as COO.
