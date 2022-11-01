EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase



01-Nov-2022 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





029 Group SE: Portfolio Company Limestone Capital AG completes capital increase



Berlin, 1 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector, completed a capital increase at a significant valuation uplift reflecting an investment by an undisclosed investor.



Subject to audit, management estimates that the value of 029 Groups interest in Limestone is expected to increase to approximately EUR 16.7 million as a result of the capital increase.



About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.



For furter information, please see:



029 Group SE

Lorin Van Nuland

Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5

10719 Berlin

Email: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/



Kirchhoff Consult AG

E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de Ad-hoc029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG, a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector, completed a capital increase at a significant valuation uplift reflecting an investment by an undisclosed investor.Subject to audit, management estimates that the value of 029 Groups interest in Limestone is expected to increase to approximately EUR 16.7 million as a result of the capital increase.029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.For furter information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/ Lorin Van NulandNeue Schönhauserstr. 3-510719 BerlinEmail: ir@029-group.comKirchhoff Consult AGE-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de 01-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

