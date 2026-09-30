11 88 0 Solutions Aktie

11 88 0 Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YFQ / ISIN: DE000A41YFQ4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.09.2026 12:59:03

EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG raises EBITDA forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: 11 88 0 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
11880 Solutions AG raises EBITDA forecast for 2026

30-Sep-2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Essen, 30 September 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG (ISIN DE000A41YFQ4) is raising its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026: Thanks to positive one-time effects, the company now expects EBITDA to be moderately above the upper end of the original forecast range of 2.6 to 3.2 million euros.

With regard to revenue and cash on hand, the company anticipates reaching the lower end of the original forecast ranges - or falling slightly below them - given the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment. At the beginning of the year, the company had forecast revenue of 50 to 54 million euros and cash on hand of 2 to 3 million euros.

“The restructuring measures are taking effect and are sustainably improving our operational position. The trend in revenue and cash on hand is the result of a strategy deliberately focused on profitability, efficiency, and long-term value creation,” says Martin Walter, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.

 

 

 

 


Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com


End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 11 88 0 Solutions AG
Baumstraße 23
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE000A41YFQ4, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200VWMMJ6ZN48DH82
EQS News ID: 2407924

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407924  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 11 88 0 Solutions AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 11 88 0 Solutions AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

11 88 0 Solutions AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 1,97 0,00% 11 88 0 Solutions AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:42 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02:49 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen