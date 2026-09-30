EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG raises EBITDA forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: 11 88 0 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

11880 Solutions AG raises EBITDA forecast for 2026



30-Sep-2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST

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Essen, 30 September 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG (ISIN DE000A41YFQ4) is raising its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026: Thanks to positive one-time effects, the company now expects EBITDA to be moderately above the upper end of the original forecast range of 2.6 to 3.2 million euros.

With regard to revenue and cash on hand, the company anticipates reaching the lower end of the original forecast ranges - or falling slightly below them - given the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment. At the beginning of the year, the company had forecast revenue of 50 to 54 million euros and cash on hand of 2 to 3 million euros.

“The restructuring measures are taking effect and are sustainably improving our operational position. The trend in revenue and cash on hand is the result of a strategy deliberately focused on profitability, efficiency, and long-term value creation,” says Martin Walter, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.

Contact:Anja Meyer11880 Solutions AGTel.: 0201 / 8099-188E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com