11 88 0 Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A41YFQ / ISIN: DE000A41YFQ4
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30.09.2026 12:59:03
EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG raises EBITDA forecast for 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: 11 88 0 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Essen, 30 September 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG (ISIN DE000A41YFQ4) is raising its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026: Thanks to positive one-time effects, the company now expects EBITDA to be moderately above the upper end of the original forecast range of 2.6 to 3.2 million euros.
With regard to revenue and cash on hand, the company anticipates reaching the lower end of the original forecast ranges - or falling slightly below them - given the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment. At the beginning of the year, the company had forecast revenue of 50 to 54 million euros and cash on hand of 2 to 3 million euros.
“The restructuring measures are taking effect and are sustainably improving our operational position. The trend in revenue and cash on hand is the result of a strategy deliberately focused on profitability, efficiency, and long-term value creation,” says Martin Walter, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.
Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11 88 0 Solutions AG
|Baumstraße 23
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201-80990
|E-mail:
|info@11880.com
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YFQ4, DE0005118806, ,
|WKN:
|511880, 511880
|Indices:
|Prime All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200VWMMJ6ZN48DH82
|EQS News ID:
|2407924
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2407924 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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30.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG hebt EBITDA-Prognose für 2026 an (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG raises EBITDA forecast for 2026 (EQS Group)
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