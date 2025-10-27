11880 Solutions Aktie

11880 Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511880 / ISIN: DE0005118806

27.10.2025 11:59:54

EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG: Supervisory Board appoints Martin Walter as new Chief Executive Officer

EQS-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel
11880 Solutions AG: Supervisory Board appoints Martin Walter as new Chief Executive Officer

27-Oct-2025 / 11:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 27 October 2025 – The Supervisory Board of 11 88 0 Solutions AG today appointed Martin Walter, 42, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for a term of four years, effective 1 May 2026. Martin Walter has many years of experience in product management, information technology and the management of digital and software companies.
Martin Walter succeeds Christian Maar, who is stepping down from the company for personal reasons after more than ten years. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to Christian Maar for his many years of successful work and his contribution to the development of the company.
Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com


End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Baumstraße 23
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2219058

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2219058  27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

