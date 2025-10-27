11880 Solutions Aktie
WKN: 511880 / ISIN: DE0005118806
|
27.10.2025 11:59:54
EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG: Supervisory Board appoints Martin Walter as new Chief Executive Officer
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Essen, 27 October 2025 – The Supervisory Board of 11 88 0 Solutions AG today appointed Martin Walter, 42, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for a term of four years, effective 1 May 2026. Martin Walter has many years of experience in product management, information technology and the management of digital and software companies.
Martin Walter succeeds Christian Maar, who is stepping down from the company for personal reasons after more than ten years. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to Christian Maar for his many years of successful work and his contribution to the development of the company.
Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Baumstraße 23
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201-80990
|E-mail:
|info@11880.com
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
|WKN:
|511880, 511880
|Indices:
|Prime All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2219058
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2219058 27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
