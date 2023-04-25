EQS-Adhoc: 468 SPAC II SE: Business Combination Agreement between Marley Spoon SE and 468 SPAC II SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: 468 SPAC II SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Mergers & Acquisitions

Business Combination Agreement between Marley Spoon SE and 468 SPAC II SE

Luxembourg, 25 April 2023 468 SPAC II SE (Company, ISIN: LU2380748603, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SPV2), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement (BCA) with Marley Spoon SE (Marley Spoon) and share purchase agreements (SPAs; the BCA and the SPAs together, Transaction Documents) with certain shareholders (Rolling Shareholders) relating to the sale and transfer of approx. 70% of the outstanding shares of Marley Spoon in the aggregate (Controlling Stake). The Transaction Documents provide for a business combination of the Company and Marley Spoon (Business Combination). The Business Combination is to be effected by the acquisition of the Controlling Stake from the Rolling Shareholders pursuant to the SPAs on a share-for-share basis against the issuance of new shares in 468 SPAC. Under the BCA, Marley Spoon undertakes, inter alia, to support the Business Combination.

The SPAs with the Rolling Shareholders provide for a share exchange, valuing the CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) over Marley Spoon shares with ISIN AU0000013070 (MS CDIs) each at AUD 0.21 (approx. EUR 0.13) and each share in the Company to be issued in exchange at EUR 10.00 (the Exchange Ratio).

Prior to the Business Combination, Marley Spoon has entered into certain investment agreements and intends to increase its share capital by an aggregate amount of up to EUR 35 million against cash contributions through the issuance of up to 33,653,844 newly issued shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each (Marley Spoon Capital Increase). Up to 9,615,384 of such newly issued shares with an aggregate notional value of up to EUR 9,615,384.00 shall be issued to its existing investor 468 Capital II GmbH & Co. KG, which already holds approximately 19.4% of the share capital of Marley Spoon. The remaining parts of newly issued shares under the Marley Spoon Capital Increase will be issued to existing investor Union Square Ventures as well as to other new investors, including NOIA Capital. To provide Marley Spoon with funding certainty, these investors have agreed to subscribe for the new shares regardless of whether, and at what time, the Business Combination will be completed, at a price of AUD 1.70 per share. The investors in the Marley Spoon Capital Increase have further agreed to sell and transfer such newly issued shares in Marley Spoon in their respective SPAs based on the agreed Exchange Ratio.

Upon completion of the Business Combination via the acquisition of the Controlling Stake under the SPAs (Closing), the Company is expected to be named Marley Spoon SE and will be led by Marley Spoons current management team, including Marley Spoons founder, Fabian Siegel, who will be the CEO of the combined entity.

As soon as practicable following Closing, the Company intends to make a direct offer to acquire the MS Shares/CDIs from the remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon at substantially the same commercial terms as under the SPAs (including the same Exchange Ratio) (Subsequent Direct Offer). This structure enables the shareholders of Marley Spoon to make their decision on the acceptance of the Subsequent Direct Offer based on a complete picture of the future combined entity, including in knowledge of the cash position of the combined entity following the Closing.

With a view to recognize the investment of the investors in the Marley Spoon Capital Increase and these investors support of the Business Combination as well as of shareholders of the Company who will be willing to enter into non-redemption agreements or similar agreements with the Company concerning the Business Combination, the sponsors of the Company have agreed to transfer a certain amount of certain classes of sponsor shares in the Company. In addition, to limit the potential future dilution of the combined entity, the sponsors of the Company have agreed not to exercise their sponsor warrants.

The Closing is subject to the approval of the Companys shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.

Contact:

Alexander Kudlich, Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert

468 SPAC II SE

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

info@468spac.com

