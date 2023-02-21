|
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights to strengthen its financial base
The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (aap or the Company) resolved on 21 February 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day on a capital increase against cash contributions out of the authorized capital 2022/I with subscription and oversubscription rights of the shareholders of the Company. aaps share capital shall be increased by up to EUR 2,383,692.00 by issuing up to 2,383,692 new no-par value bearer shares from the current amount of EUR 6,571,261.00 to up to EUR 8,954,953.00 (in words: eight million nine hundred fifty-four thousand nine hundred fifty-three euros). The new shares shall be offered to the shareholders of the Company at a subscription ratio of 2.76 to 1 at a subscription price of EUR 1.40 per new share. The new shares are entitled to participate in dividends as of 1 January 2022.
At the present time, aap has received commitments from its shareholders to exercise subscription and oversubscription rights and commitments from new investors to subscribe for new shares in the private placement with a total volume of approx. EUR 2.9 million. This corresponds to approx. 85% of the capital increase. In order to be able to immediately deliver shares admitted to stock exchange trading to all shareholders accepting the subscription offer as well as to certain investors in the course of the rump placement, existing major shareholders will provide the Company with a sufficient number of shares already admitted to stock exchange trading from their existing holdings by way of a securities loan. In addition, the future holders of non-admitted new shares have submitted to a lock-up commitment from the date of signing of a corresponding lock-up commitment agreement until the end of a period of six months after admission of the portion of the new shares to be admitted in November 2023.
The issue proceeds from the transaction are used to strengthen aaps liquidity base.
The new shares will be offered to the shareholders of aap for subscription by way of an indirect subscription right during a subscription period. The subscription period is expected to start on 28 February 2023 (00.00 hours CEST) and to end on 14 March 2023 (24.00 hours CEST). No trading of subscription rights will be organized and subscription rights which are not exercised will expire worthless. In addition to exercising their subscription rights, all shareholders of the Company have the option to participate in the capital increase within an oversubscription. These oversubscription rights must also be exercised during the subscription period. New shares, which are not subscribed as part of the subscription offer, shall be offered to investors by means of a private placement at a price at least equaling the subscription price per new share.
The capital increase with subscription rights is accompanied by BankM AG. For further details regarding the transaction please refer to the subscription offer, which will be published before the start of the subscription period on the corporate website of the Company (https://www.aap.de/) in the section Investors / Capital Increase as well as in the German Federal Gazette under https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/.
