EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns



09-Jan-2023 / 11:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Jörg Lukowsky, acting chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG since April 2000, informed the Management Board today that he will resign early from his mandate at the end of the ordinary general meeting on April 27, 2023. The reason given by Jörg Lukowsky is that he wants to set other priorities for himself in the future. He is convinced that ABO Wind AG will continue to develop well. Even after leaving the Supervisory Board, he will remain closely associated with the company. 09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

