EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

Jörg Lukowsky, acting chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG since April 2000, informed the Management Board today that he will resign early from his mandate at the end of the ordinary general meeting on April 27, 2023. The reason given by Jörg Lukowsky is that he wants to set other priorities for himself in the future. He is convinced that ABO Wind AG will continue to develop well. Even after leaving the Supervisory Board, he will remain closely associated with the company.

Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
