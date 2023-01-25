EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result

25.01.2023 12:54:07

25.01.2023

ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result

ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result

The ABO Wind Accounting department informed the companys Managing Board today that a higher 2022 annual result than previously communicated has begun to emerge during the progressing work on the financial statement. Currently a result between 20 and 25 million euros is expected. In an ad-hoc announcement on 1 December 2022, the company had raised the forecasted result to almost 17 million euros. Responsible for the new increase in the forecast are several project successes in Germany and abroad at the end of the year, as well as valuation adjustments.   

 

