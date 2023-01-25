EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result

EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result



25-Jan-2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ABO Wind raises forecast again for 2022 annual result The ABO Wind Accounting department informed the companys Managing Board today that a higher 2022 annual result than previously communicated has begun to emerge during the progressing work on the financial statement. Currently a result between 20 and 25 million euros is expected. In an ad-hoc announcement on 1 December 2022, the company had raised the forecasted result to almost 17 million euros. Responsible for the new increase in the forecast are several project successes in Germany and abroad at the end of the year, as well as valuation adjustments. 25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

