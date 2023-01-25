|
25.01.2023 12:54:07
EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
ABO Wind raises forecast again for 2022 annual result
The ABO Wind Accounting department informed the companys Managing Board today that a higher 2022 annual result than previously communicated has begun to emerge during the progressing work on the financial statement. Currently a result between 20 and 25 million euros is expected. In an ad-hoc announcement on 1 December 2022, the company had raised the forecasted result to almost 17 million euros. Responsible for the new increase in the forecast are several project successes in Germany and abroad at the end of the year, as well as valuation adjustments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Wind AG
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|global@abo-wind.de
|Internet:
|www.abo-wind.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029
|WKN:
|576002
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1543449
