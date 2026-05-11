Günstig handeln von 8 bis 22 Uhr. Jeden Tag: Newsletter, Sendungen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl zum Top-Zertifikatehaus Österreichs 2026. -W-

Accentro Real Estate Aktie

Accentro Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.05.2026 15:55:03

EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Other
Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond

11-May-2026 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond

Berlin, 11 May 2026 – As part of its ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the restructuring plan, the Management Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (the “Company”) has determined that there are negative deviations from the planning underlying the restructuring plan, as set out in the IDW S6 restructuring report (the “Deviation from Plan”). The Deviation from Plan relates to the following key factors: Current revenue from sales of projects in the development portfolio is so far significantly below the IDW S6 projections. Furthermore, planned sales from the existing portfolio could not be realised. These circumstances result in an additional liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 7 million by the end of August 2026.

To cover the negative liquidity impact resulting from the deviation from plan, the Management Board has today resolved to make use of the option provided for in the bond terms and conditions and to increase the 2025/2027 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) by a further EUR 7,500,000. Once the increase has been completed, the total nominal value of the 2025/2027 bond will amount to EUR 92,000,000.


Person responsible for the announcement:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de


The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

11-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
WKN: A40ZVK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2325238

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2325238  11-May-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 65,00 8,33% Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schlussendlich zurück über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Während sich der US-Leitindex kaum von der Stelle bewegt, legen die Techwerte zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen