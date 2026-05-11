EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Other

Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond



11-May-2026 / 15:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond

Berlin, 11 May 2026 – As part of its ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the restructuring plan, the Management Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (the “Company”) has determined that there are negative deviations from the planning underlying the restructuring plan, as set out in the IDW S6 restructuring report (the “Deviation from Plan”). The Deviation from Plan relates to the following key factors: Current revenue from sales of projects in the development portfolio is so far significantly below the IDW S6 projections. Furthermore, planned sales from the existing portfolio could not be realised. These circumstances result in an additional liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 7 million by the end of August 2026.

To cover the negative liquidity impact resulting from the deviation from plan, the Management Board has today resolved to make use of the option provided for in the bond terms and conditions and to increase the 2025/2027 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) by a further EUR 7,500,000. Once the increase has been completed, the total nominal value of the 2025/2027 bond will amount to EUR 92,000,000.



Person responsible for the announcement:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de



The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange