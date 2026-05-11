Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
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11.05.2026 15:55:03
EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Other
Accentro Real Estate AG announces deviation from the IDW S6 report and intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond
Berlin, 11 May 2026 – As part of its ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the restructuring plan, the Management Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (the “Company”) has determined that there are negative deviations from the planning underlying the restructuring plan, as set out in the IDW S6 restructuring report (the “Deviation from Plan”). The Deviation from Plan relates to the following key factors: Current revenue from sales of projects in the development portfolio is so far significantly below the IDW S6 projections. Furthermore, planned sales from the existing portfolio could not be realised. These circumstances result in an additional liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 7 million by the end of August 2026.
To cover the negative liquidity impact resulting from the deviation from plan, the Management Board has today resolved to make use of the option provided for in the bond terms and conditions and to increase the 2025/2027 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) by a further EUR 7,500,000. Once the increase has been completed, the total nominal value of the 2025/2027 bond will amount to EUR 92,000,000.
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
11-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVK3
|WKN:
|A40ZVK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325238
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2325238 11-May-2026 CET/CEST
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