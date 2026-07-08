Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
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08.07.2026 11:10:04
EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG resolves amendment of bond terms and conditions and initiates vote without meeting for the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes, the Super Senior Notes and the East Refinancing Notes are to be implemented by way of consensual agreement with all respective bondholders. The amendments to the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes is to be implemented by way of a vote without meeting of bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, SchVG).
The amendments to the terms and conditions comprise in particular the following material points:
All of the aforementioned amendments require the consent of the bondholders of the respective Bonds.
For the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes, the Management Board has simultaneously resolved to conduct a vote without meeting of bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the German Bond Act (§ 18 SchVG). The invitation to vote required for this purpose will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) today and contains the details of the vote as well as the proposed amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVK3
|WKN:
|A40ZVK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2362600
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2362600 08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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