EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG resolves amendment of bond terms and conditions and initiates vote without meeting for the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other

Accentro Real Estate AG resolves amendment of bond terms and conditions and initiates vote without meeting for the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes



08-Jul-2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Berlin, 8 July 2026 – The Management Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (the "Company") has today resolved to amend the terms and conditions of the following bonds issued by the Company or its subsidiary (the "Amendments"): (i) the "Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A254YS5), (ii) the "Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A3H3D51), (iii) the "Super Senior Notes“ (ISIN: DE000A4DFWD1), and (iv) the "East Refinancing Notes" (ISIN: DE000A4DFNY6) issued by Accentro East Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (together the "Bonds"). The amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes, the Super Senior Notes and the East Refinancing Notes are to be implemented by way of consensual agreement with all respective bondholders. The amendments to the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes is to be implemented by way of a vote without meeting of bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, SchVG). The amendments to the terms and conditions comprise in particular the following material points: Maturity extensions : The maturity of the Reinstated Senior Secured Principal (as defined in the terms and conditions) of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes and the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes will each be extended from 30 September 2029 to 30 September 2031; the respective Reinstated Subordinated Principal (as defined in the terms and conditions) correspondingly from 30 December 2034 to 30 December 2036. The maturity date of the Super Senior Notes will be extended from 30 December 2027 to 30 December 2029. The maturity date of the East Refinancing Notes (currently 30 June 2027) may be extended by up to two one-year extension periods at the discretion of Accentro East Holding GmbH.

: The maturity of the Reinstated Senior Secured Principal (as defined in the terms and conditions) of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes and the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes will each be extended from 30 September 2029 to 30 September 2031; the respective Reinstated Subordinated Principal (as defined in the terms and conditions) correspondingly from 30 December 2034 to 30 December 2036. The maturity date of the Super Senior Notes will be extended from 30 December 2027 to 30 December 2029. The maturity date of the East Refinancing Notes (currently 30 June 2027) may be extended by up to two one-year extension periods at the discretion of Accentro East Holding GmbH. Amortisation provisions : The minimum mandatory amortisation provisions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes and Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes and the mandatory amortisation from proceeds provision of the Super Senior Notes will be deleted in their entirety. For the East Refinancing Notes, the obligation for early repayment from net disposal proceeds will be restricted to proceeds received after 31 December 2026. For subsequent periods, the managing directors may, waive the repayment obligation provided the proceeds are applied to CAPEX measures within six months.

: The minimum mandatory amortisation provisions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes and Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes and the mandatory amortisation from proceeds provision of the Super Senior Notes will be deleted in their entirety. For the East Refinancing Notes, the obligation for early repayment from net disposal proceeds will be restricted to proceeds received after 31 December 2026. For subsequent periods, the managing directors may, waive the repayment obligation provided the proceeds are applied to CAPEX measures within six months. Independent Asset Expert : All provisions relating to the Independent Asset Expert (including the associated event of default) will be deleted from the terms and conditions of all four Bonds.

: All provisions relating to the Independent Asset Expert (including the associated event of default) will be deleted from the terms and conditions of all four Bonds. Acquisition restrictions : For the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes, the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes and the Super Senior Notes, the acquisition restrictions in relation to Inventory Property (as defined in the terms and conditions) for the calendar year 2026 will be lifted in their entirety. From 2027, the annual acquisition volume (on an equity basis) in respect of Investment Property and Inventory Property (as defined in the terms and conditions) will be increased to a total of EUR 50,000,000 (previously: EUR 40,000,000 for Inventory Property). Unutilised amounts may be carried forward to subsequent years. For the East Refinancing Notes, acquisitions will generally be permitted unless expressly prohibited. Bond buybacks will be permitted for all Bonds.

: For the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes, the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes and the Super Senior Notes, the acquisition restrictions in relation to Inventory Property (as defined in the terms and conditions) for the calendar year 2026 will be lifted in their entirety. From 2027, the annual acquisition volume (on an equity basis) in respect of Investment Property and Inventory Property (as defined in the terms and conditions) will be increased to a total of EUR 50,000,000 (previously: EUR 40,000,000 for Inventory Property). Unutilised amounts may be carried forward to subsequent years. For the East Refinancing Notes, acquisitions will generally be permitted unless expressly prohibited. Bond buybacks will be permitted for all Bonds. Increase tap issue cap : The tap issue cap (as defined in the terms and conditions) of the Super Senior Notes will be increased to EUR 30,000,000 (previously: EUR 15,000,000).

: The tap issue cap (as defined in the terms and conditions) of the Super Senior Notes will be increased to EUR 30,000,000 (previously: EUR 15,000,000). Waiver of rights arising from breaches: The bondholders of all four Bonds waive rights arising from any breaches of reporting obligations and financial indebtedness restrictions up to 31 December 2026. The bondholders of the East Refinancing Notes waive rights in connection with the non-application of the disposal proceeds from the sale of the "East sub-portfolio" towards early repayment. All of the aforementioned amendments require the consent of the bondholders of the respective Bonds. For the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes, the Management Board has simultaneously resolved to conduct a vote without meeting of bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the German Bond Act (§ 18 SchVG). The invitation to vote required for this purpose will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) today and contains the details of the vote as well as the proposed amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes. Notifying person: Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de

Der Vorstand

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

D-10625 Berlin ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1 Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

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