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WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3

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20.05.2026 16:53:33

EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board

20-May-2026 / 16:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board

Berlin, 20 May 2026 - The Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3 / WKN A0KFKB) resolved on 20 May 2026 to revoke the appointment of Mr. Jörg Neuß with immediate effect as Chairman and member of the Management Board. The duties of Mr. Neuß will be assumed by the remaining members of the Management Board until further decision.


Notifying Person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de


The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1

Stock Exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

20-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
WKN: A40ZVK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2330882

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2330882  20-May-2026 CET/CEST

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