EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board



20-May-2026 / 16:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board

Berlin, 20 May 2026 - The Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3 / WKN A0KFKB) resolved on 20 May 2026 to revoke the appointment of Mr. Jörg Neuß with immediate effect as Chairman and member of the Management Board. The duties of Mr. Neuß will be assumed by the remaining members of the Management Board until further decision.



Notifying Person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de



The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1

Stock Exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange