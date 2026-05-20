Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
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20.05.2026 16:53:33
EQS-Adhoc: Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Accentro Real Estate AG – Revocation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Management Board
Berlin, 20 May 2026 - The Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3 / WKN A0KFKB) resolved on 20 May 2026 to revoke the appointment of Mr. Jörg Neuß with immediate effect as Chairman and member of the Management Board. The duties of Mr. Neuß will be assumed by the remaining members of the Management Board until further decision.
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1
Stock Exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
20-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVK3
|WKN:
|A40ZVK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330882
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2330882 20-May-2026 CET/CEST
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