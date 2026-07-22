EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG: aconnic AG successfully closes EUR 4 million working capital financing transaction - Financing secures working capital for existing orders

EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Other

aconnic AG: aconnic AG successfully closes EUR 4 million working capital financing transaction - Financing secures working capital for existing orders



22-Jul-2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, has closed the previously announced EUR 4 million financing agreement with a strategic investor. The financing is dedicated for the procurement of components and raw materials to fulfill existing customer orders. aconnic's order backlog currently is EUR 42 million.

The financing is being provided in two tranches. The first tranche of EUR 2.5 million has already been paid in and is fully available for the company.

The financing is secured and includes an option for the investor to convert it into equity through a possible capital increase at aconnic AG. The exercise price is EUR 1.00 per share. Interest and repayment are due at maturity. The financing has a term until March 30, 2027.

Over the past one and a half year, following a revenue decline in 2024 and 2025, aconnic has implemented a comprehensive restructuring project. The company succeeded in reducing its annual fixed costs by about EUR 5 million while simultaneously developed new products for 10 and 100 Gigabit connectivity as well as quantum-safe network security.

These new systems serve to expand the critical infrastructure for telecommunications operators, utilities, data centers, and operational networks. At the same time, they contribute to Europe's technological autonomy in the area of future-proof network infrastructures.

With these new products and the expansion of its Managed Supply business segment, aconnic secured new orders totaling approximately EUR 30 million in the first half of the year 2026. The new financing now successfully addresses the challenge of financing the working capital required for these orders.

“With the successful completion of this financing, we have reached an important milestone in fulfilling our existing and increasing order intake and thus generating growth. Our focus is now on delivering the substantial orders promptly and to grow profitable with new products and our more efficient cost base,” says Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic AG.

The financing projects announced in May 2026 will continue as planned.

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO 2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.

Contact

aconnic AG

D-80804 Munich, Leopoldstrasse 180

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: investor@aconnic.com