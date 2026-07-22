UET United Electronic Technology Aktie

UET United Electronic Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LBKW / ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 10:01:14

EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG: aconnic AG successfully closes EUR 4 million working capital financing transaction - Financing secures working capital for existing orders

EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Other
aconnic AG: aconnic AG successfully closes EUR 4 million working capital financing transaction - Financing secures working capital for existing orders

22-Jul-2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, has closed the previously announced EUR 4 million financing agreement with a strategic investor. The financing is dedicated for the procurement of components and raw materials to fulfill existing customer orders. aconnic's order backlog currently is EUR 42 million.

The financing is being provided in two tranches. The first tranche of EUR 2.5 million has already been paid in and is fully available for the company.

The financing is secured and includes an option for the investor to convert it into equity through a possible capital increase at aconnic AG. The exercise price is EUR 1.00 per share. Interest and repayment are due at maturity. The financing has a term until March 30, 2027.

Over the past one and a half year, following a revenue decline in 2024 and 2025, aconnic has implemented a comprehensive restructuring project. The company succeeded in reducing its annual fixed costs by about EUR 5 million while simultaneously developed new products for 10 and 100 Gigabit connectivity as well as quantum-safe network security.

These new systems serve to expand the critical infrastructure for telecommunications operators, utilities, data centers, and operational networks. At the same time, they contribute to Europe's technological autonomy in the area of future-proof network infrastructures.

With these new products and the expansion of its Managed Supply business segment, aconnic secured new orders totaling approximately EUR 30 million in the first half of the year 2026. The new financing now successfully addresses the challenge of financing the working capital required for these orders.

With the successful completion of this financing, we have reached an important milestone in fulfilling our existing and increasing order intake and thus generating growth. Our focus is now on delivering the substantial orders promptly and to grow profitable with new products and our more efficient cost base,” says Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic AG.

The financing projects announced in May 2026 will continue as planned.

 

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.

 

Contact

aconnic AG
D-80804 Munich, Leopoldstrasse 180
Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770
Email: investor@aconnic.com

 



End of Inside Information

22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aconnic AG
Riesstrasse 16
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770
E-mail: investor@aconnic.com
Internet: www.aconnic.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2369876

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2369876  22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UET United Electronic Technology AG

mehr Nachrichten