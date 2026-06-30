EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG: announces the prolongation of the existing debt facility and postpones the publication of the financial report 2025 on or before September 30th, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement/Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

aconnic AG: announces the prolongation of the existing debt facility and postpones the publication of the financial report 2025 on or before September 30th, 2026



30-Jun-2026 / 21:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, announces that the publication of its annual financial report and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025, originally scheduled for 30 June 2026, has been postponed.The delay follows the reached agreement to prolong and extend the existing EUR 23 million debt facility until July 31st 2027, which originally would have been due July 31st, 2026. In addition aconnic is in the final negotiating stage for a working capital financing transaction in the amount of EUR 4 million. This additional working capital facility will enable aconnic to secure the supply chain financing related to components and raw material for its EUR 42 million order backlog.

As the confirmations and progress of these transactions have been received only recently, additional time is required to complete the accounting, review the related disclosures, and ensure that the financial statements accurately reflect the company's updated financing structure.

The company emphasizes that the postponement is solely attributable to the timing of these financing transactions and the associated financial reporting requirements.

“We are well aware that on-time reporting and communication is elementary for our shareholders and the capital market and regret the delay. In the recent two years aconnic has experienced multiple challenges including investment cuts from customers with global political and economic instability, leading to organizational restructuring, cost cuts of about 30 % or EUR 5 million per year. aconnic has continued with investments in new products and markets to strengthen its position as a European network supplier for high performance gigabit networking and quantum network security.”, says Werner Neubauer, CEO aconnic AG. “With the support of our suppliers and business partners and the outstanding achievements of the aconnic team we won multiple new customers and generated a record order intake in 2026 that motivates us to address and manage the challenges ahead.”

aconnic is working diligently with its auditors and advisors to finalize the financial statements and expects to publish them on or before September 30th, 2026. A further announcement will be made if necessary.

The financing projects, announced in May 2026 are ongoing and will be continued.

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.

Contact

aconnic AG

D-80804 Munich, Leopoldstrasse 180

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: investor@aconnic.com