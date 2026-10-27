UET United Electronic Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A0LBKW / ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
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27.10.2026 15:49:33
EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG prolongs existing debt financing facility of EUR 23 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Significant contracts
aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, is prolongin an existing debt financing arrangement totaling EUR 23 million. The original financing agreement, concluded in 2023, was due to mature in August 2026 and had been temporarily extended during the negotiation phase.
aconnic AG and the investors have now entered into a binding agreement to extend the term until August 2027.
It has been agreed that both the principal amount and all accrued interest will be payable at maturity. The agreement includes an option for partial or full early repayment at any time, at no additional cost.
aconnic has also existing convertible bonds with a total volume of EUR 4 million that are set to mature in October 2026. Based on an existing letter of intent, aconnic AG is currently in final negotiations with the investors regarding an extension.
An existing financing facility for material procurement, totaling EUR 4 million, is fully available to the company.
"This financing extension is an important step that will allow the company to focus on fulfilling existing customer orders. There is significant business potential for aconnic - both with current and new customer - that we cannot fully capitalize at the moment due to limited financial power; furthermore, managing these financing arrangements is consuming a significant amount of our resources," says Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic AG.
About aconnic AG
aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.
Contact
aconnic AG
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aconnic AG
|Riesstrasse 16
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3 8998 7770
|E-mail:
|investor@aconnic.com
|Internet:
|www.aconnic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2423164
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2423164 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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