Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 20:03:59

EQS-Adhoc: action press AG: action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor

EQS-Ad-hoc: action press AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
action press AG: action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor

22-Sep-2022 / 20:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 22, 2022 - action press AG photo agency group (Frankfurt/Hamburg) is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor in the current fiscal year and has formed a corresponding capital market team. At present, the possible takeover is at an ongoing stage, with various issues to be resolved, including the details of financing.

22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1448741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1448741  22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448741&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu action press AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten