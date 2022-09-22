|
EQS-Adhoc: action press AG: action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor
Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 22, 2022 - action press AG photo agency group (Frankfurt/Hamburg) is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor in the current fiscal year and has formed a corresponding capital market team. At present, the possible takeover is at an ongoing stage, with various issues to be resolved, including the details of financing.
