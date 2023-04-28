|
EQS-Adhoc: action press AG: action press and EPA Images extend their partnership cooperation
Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, April 28, 2023 The photo agency group action press AG (Frankfurt/Hamburg), a cross-departmental quality provider of press photography since 1970, confirms the announcement of the EPA Images European Pressphoto Agency B.V. (Frankfurt/Madrid) at noon today regarding the expansion of their growing operational cooperation. The companies, which are among the world's leading photo agencies, agreed that action press customers in the German-speaking world will be able to access all of EPA's video production, clips and raw footage for broadcast and digital use via the action press platform. The EPA Global Video Service draws on EPA's large global network and on Agencia EFE (Madrid), the leading news agency in Spain and Latin America, as its main shareholder.
