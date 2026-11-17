IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
|
17.11.2026 09:03:33
EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc announcement acc. to Art. 17 MAR: Thomas Saueressig to become CEO of IONOS Group SE
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EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Karlsruhe / Berlin, November 17, 2026. IONOS Group SE has appointed Thomas Saueressig as the new CEO of IONOS Group SE, effective April 1, 2027. Achim Weiß will step down from his position on March 31, 2027.
Mr. Saueressig has been a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and Chief Customer Officer since 2019. He leads the Customer Value Group division and is responsible for customer outcomes, corporate transformation, and the implementation of AI innovations across the entire customer value journey.
In previous roles at SAP, Thomas Saueressig served, among other things, as a member of the Executive Board responsible for Customer Services & Delivery and Product Engineering, and as Chief Information Officer responsible for IT strategy and cloud transformation.
Achim Weiß has been a member of the Management Board of IONOS SE since 2017 and CEO of IONOS Group SE since 2018. Following his departure at the end of March 2027, IONOS’s majority shareholder, United Internet AG, will propose to the next Annual General Meeting in May 2027 that Mr. Weiß be elected to the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE.
Press:
Andreas Maurer
press@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957065
Investor Relations:
Stephan Gramkow
investor-relations@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957097
End of Inside Information
17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 721 170 5522
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|391200NQNTF0AP2MP438
|EQS News ID:
|2436214
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2436214 17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu IONOS
|
09:20
|Ionos holt neuen Chef vom Softwarekonzern SAP (dpa-AFX)
|
09:07
|EQS-News: Thomas Saueressig wird Vorstandsvorsitzender der IONOS Group SE (EQS Group)
|
09:07
|EQS-News: Thomas Saueressig to become CEO of IONOS Group SE (EQS Group)
|
09:03
|EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc announcement acc. to Art. 17 MAR: Thomas Saueressig to become CEO of IONOS Group SE (EQS Group)
|
09:03
|EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc-Mitteilung nach Art. 17 MAR: Thomas Saueressig wird Vorstandsvorsitzender der IONOS Group SE (EQS Group)
|
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Analysen zu IONOS
|13.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|IONOS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|IONOS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.26
|IONOS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IONOS
|36,20
|-2,32%