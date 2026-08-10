EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Heimo Scheuch decides to resign early as CEO of wienerberger for personal health reasons, Gerhard Hanke appointed Interim CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ad hoc: Heimo Scheuch decides to resign early as CEO of wienerberger for personal health reasons, Gerhard Hanke appointed Interim CEO



10-Aug-2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

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Ad hoc: Heimo Scheuch decides to resign early as CEO of wienerberger for personal health reasons, Gerhard Hanke appointed Interim CEO

Vienna, August 10, 2026 – Wienerberger AG announces that Heimo Scheuch is stepping down as CEO for personal health reasons with immediate effect. After more than 17 years at the helm, he has asked the Supervisory Board to accept the early termination of his mandate. The Supervisory Board has accepted his decision and appointed Gerhard Hanke, COO Central & East and Deputy CEO, as Interim CEO. wienerberger is now conducting a structured search for a permanent successor.

wienerberger will present its results for the second quarter and first half of 2026 as planned on August 12, 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Alfredo Sibilia, Senior Officer Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 812 10 72 | investor@wienerberger.com



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.