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WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

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10.08.2026 14:25:14

EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Heimo Scheuch decides to resign early as CEO of wienerberger for personal health reasons, Gerhard Hanke appointed Interim CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc: Heimo Scheuch decides to resign early as CEO of wienerberger for personal health reasons, Gerhard Hanke appointed Interim CEO

10-Aug-2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc: Heimo Scheuch decides to resign early as CEO of wienerberger for personal health reasons, Gerhard Hanke appointed Interim CEO

Vienna, August 10, 2026 – Wienerberger AG announces that Heimo Scheuch is stepping down as CEO for personal health reasons with immediate effect. After more than 17 years at the helm, he has asked the Supervisory Board to accept the early termination of his mandate. The Supervisory Board has accepted his decision and appointed Gerhard Hanke, COO Central & East and Deputy CEO, as Interim CEO. wienerberger is now conducting a structured search for a permanent successor.

wienerberger will present its results for the second quarter and first half of 2026 as planned on  August 12, 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com
 
Alfredo Sibilia, Senior Officer Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 812 10 72 | investor@wienerberger.com                                                                                           
 
wienerberger
wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.



End of Inside Information

10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: investor@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
EQS News ID: 2380032

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2380032  10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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